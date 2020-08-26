3 counties in Sacramento region removed from state's COVID-19 watchlist

Amador, Calaveras and Sierra counties has been removed from state's data monitoring list.

CALIFORNIA, USA — After clearing the CalREDIE backlog, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on Monday, Aug. 17, the California Department of Public Health added Calaveras, Amador and Sierra counties retroactively.

Just over a week later, Calaveras, Amador and Sierra counties were all removed from the CDPH's data monitoring list.

All three counties were required to close all indoor businesses as a result of their status on the watch list. But now, the three counties are waiting for Newsom to release guidelines as to when they can reopen businesses now that they are off the watchlist. Schools, however, could reopen should the counties remain off the watchlist for fourteen days.

The CDPH could add the counties to the list again should they fail to meet thresholds again.

"We must remain cautious in how we move forward," Calaveras County Health Officer Dr. Dean Kelaita said. "To continue in a positive direction, the public is urged to continue to wear face masks, keep six feet apart, get tested, wash hands often, and stay home if sick."

Calaveras County was removed Thursday, Aug. 20. Calaveras County was initially added to the list due to its recent rise in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations. The county has doubled its total of confirmed coronavirus cases less than a month, going from 99 cases on July 28 to 223 confirmed cases on Aug. 25. Calaveras County reported 35 cases are active in the county.

Amador County was removed Tuesday, Aug. 25. The county was added to the list due to a rise in cases and the average positivity rate. Its total case number rose 167% from 84 cases on July 28 to 226 cases on Aug. 25. The county reported 15 of its confirmed cases are active.