Placer County removed from state's watchlist

Placer County was on the state's watchlist for more than 40 days before its removal.

AUBURN, Calif. — The California Department of Public Health have removed two counties from its data monitoring list

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in a press conference Placer and San Diego counties were removed from the data monitoring list Wednesday.

"We want to see this list get down to zero," Newsom said. "This is not a permanent state."

Placer County was added to the monitoring list on July 9 due to its rising rate of coronavirus hospitalizations. Placer County's admissions of coronavirus patients had increased to 36.4% for its 3-day average, which was 26 percentage points higher than the state's threshold.

Now, the hospitalizations in Placer County have stayed consistently near an average of 60 patients with the coronavirus each day for the last 14-day period.

Placer County and CDPH pointed out that one of the driving factors for the increase in hospitalizations was the number of people who were from neighboring counties and went to Placer County hospitals. Another driving factor was an increase in coronavirus transmission at private gatherings which required hospitalizations.

As of Aug. 18, Placer county has 2643 total coronavirus cases confirmed and 28 people have died from the coronavirus.

Placer County is the first county in the Sacramento region to be removed from the watch list. CDPH could readd Placer County to the list should they no longer meet the state's thresholds for its hospitalization rate, ICU availability, case rate, or positivity rate.

