42 cases of omicron variant detected in Yolo County

The cases, reported Wednesday, mark Davis, El Macero and Woodland's first confirmed cases of the omicron variant.

DAVIS, Calif. — 42 cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in Yolo County.

This adds to the list of known cases in West Sacramento and marks the first confirmed cases of the variant in Davis, El Macero and Woodland, according to U.C. Davis.

The Genome Center at U.C. Davis screens all positive COVID tests conducted by Healthy Davis Together, for all virus variants. The 42 tests found to be positive for omicron were taken between Dec. 12 and Dec. 18.

According to UC Davis, several of the omicron cases detected in Davis stem from a workplace holiday party where an outbreak of at least 16 COVID cases was reported. Of those 16 COVID cases — all of which occurred in vaccinated people with eight having received a booster shot —10 are known to be omicron variants so far.

Healthy Davis Together has also detected trace amounts of the omicron variant in samples of the City of Davis' wastewater, according to a press release Wednesday.

The confirmation of the new cases come after Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new booster shot requirement for healthcare workers in the state and free tests to be given to public school students.

Yolo County health officials ask members of the public to wear masks while indoors, improve ventilation indoors and as the holidays approach — ask everyone attending gatherings to test before the event. They also recommend getting vaccinated and getting booster shots.

Those in California can visit the state's My Turn website to schedule a vaccine appointment.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9