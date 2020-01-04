SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Here are the latest updates on coronavirus and how local governments are responding to the illness, with a focus on California for Wednesday, April 1.

What's Closed: Schools | Events

CALIFORNIA STATUS UPDATE

The California Department of Public Health reports:

6,932 confirmed cases: (As of 2 p.m. March 31).

(As of 2 p.m. March 31). 150 deaths

22 state and county labs processing tests for COVID-19. As of March 31, approximately 86,100 tests have been conducted. (This week’s cumulative testing numbers are lower than last week due to an inadvertent over-reporting error discovered by one of the private labs)

Click here for complete information on coronavirus, unemployment, and more from the state of California.

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is launching its first Mobile Integrated Healthcare unit around the Sacramento area in an effort to fight the coronavirus. Fire officials say as many as six units are planned for the area with Metro Fire, the Sacramento Fire Department, and Cosumnes Fire Department each facilitating two units. In a press release issued on Tuesday, officials said the units will operate “with a focus on identifying at risk individuals and communities it will provide resources, testing, and provide basic medical support to citizens who might not otherwise be able to access appropriate healthcare.”

around the Sacramento area in an effort to fight the coronavirus. Fire officials say as many as six units are planned for the area with Metro Fire, the Sacramento Fire Department, and Cosumnes Fire Department each facilitating two units. In a press release issued on Tuesday, officials said the units will operate “with a focus on identifying at risk individuals and communities it will provide resources, testing, and provide basic medical support to citizens who might not otherwise be able to access appropriate healthcare.” Former Oakland Athletics infielder and current minor league manager Webster Garrison is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus. His fiance posted an update on social media that the 54-year-old Garrison still required a ventilator to fight COVID-19 and said he was “turning the corner” in his battle. Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to manage in the Arizona Fall League this year. He played five games for the A's in 1996, never getting a hit in 10 plate appearances while drawing one walk. He is from Marrero, Louisiana.



is hospitalized in Louisiana and on a ventilator with the coronavirus. His fiance posted an update on social media that the 54-year-old Garrison still required a ventilator to fight COVID-19 and said he was “turning the corner” in his battle. Garrison managed the Class A Stockton Ports last season and was expected to manage in the Arizona Fall League this year. He played five games for the A's in 1996, never getting a hit in 10 plate appearances while drawing one walk. He is from Marrero, Louisiana. Hundreds of California cities are asking the governor to suspend or delay a host of state laws, citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. The request by the League of California Cities includes everything from environmental rules to public records laws that give people a window into how the government spends public money. League spokeswoman Kayla Woods says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response, but local governments have already denied some requests. She says cities are focusing on responding to the public health crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not respond to a query about whether he is considering the suspensions.

are asking the governor to suspend or delay a host of state laws, citing the unprecedented challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic. The request by the League of California Cities includes everything from environmental rules to public records laws that give people a window into how the government spends public money. League spokeswoman Kayla Woods says cities are only seeking a waiver for documents not related to the coronavirus response, but local governments have already denied some requests. She says cities are focusing on responding to the public health crisis. Gov. Gavin Newsom's office did not respond to a query about whether he is considering the suspensions. Sac City Unified secures 20,000 chromebooks for distance learning: Plans for distance learning are coming along at Sacramento City Unified School District. As labor unions and the district negotiate on the proposed April 13 start date for classes, the district secured 20,000 Chromebooks for students and have started training for teachers. “We commend our educators for their efforts to take on this new challenge. We know that time is of the essence and we want to ensure the SCUSD community that we are working round the clock to provide students with an equitable solution for learning during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Sac City Unified Superintendent Jorge Aguilar.

