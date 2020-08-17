"This is our livelihood and it’s time to take a stand" | Salon owners reopen against health order

Several salon owners in Stockton have decided to reopen for indoor services despite health orders in California.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Salon owners have taken a financial hit during the coronavirus pandemic because they haven't been allowed to reopen their doors. Now, some business owners are saying enough is enough.

Several salon owners decided to reopen their doors on Monday morning, including Tocco Divino on Stockton's Miracle Mile. The salons are reopening for indoor services against the state's health orders. They say this is their only option in order to keep their businesses from closing.

“To be closed down with absolutely no data saying that salons are actually spreading the virus," said Melissa Sherwood, owner of Tocco Divino. "We are taking the precautions that are necessary, but this is our livelihood and it’s time to take a stand.”

Fred Jones, legal counsel for the Professional Beauty Federation of California, echos those same sentiments.

“Governor Newsom, we are dying," stated Jones. "Our clients know we can be safe. Your 49 other governor colleagues know we can be safe. And the CDC has endorsed our protocols. Wake up! And open salons now!”

Sherwood says that performing hair service outside is not a safe option and liability insurance will not cover them outside of the building.

Sherwood says she has gone through extensive measures and taken the necessary steps in order to make sure her shop is as safe as possible. This includes sanitizing everything and enforcing social distancing inside her salon.

“If they continue to keep us shut down, you literally are looking at salons closing permanently," said Sherwood.

There’s the possibility that the salon owners will be ordered to close, but they say it’s worth the risk to them.

“While the profession beauty counsel of California does not endorse defying the governor and county health department orders, we will defend those who have no other choice but bankruptcy or going underground," stated Jones.