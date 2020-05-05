The FDA and FTC are targeting companies claiming to treat coronavirus

The federal government is sending warning letters to companies that advertise their products as a treatment for the coronavirus.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California ranks the highest in the country for coronavirus-related fraud complaints, according to the Federal Trade Commission [FTC].

There have been 19,960 complaints reported in the United States, and 1,855 of those coronaviruses fraud-related complaints have come in California. Some of these complaints are toward companies that claim to create products that treat for the coronavirus.

Officials said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration [FDA] and the FTC are sending out warning letters to companies that claim their products could either prevent or cure the coronavirus.

"There's no proof that any product will prevent or treat COVID-19 or that any CBD product will treat cancer," Bureau of Consumer Protection Director Andrew Smith said in a press release.

The FTC sued Whole Leaf Organics, a California-based marketer of a dietary supplement company, to prevent the company from describing its product as something to protect from the coronavirus, according to the lawsuit. Marc Ching, the owner of the company, agreed to the federal government's order to stop marking its products to treat the coronavirus and cancer.

FTC officials said the agency filed another lawsuit against Whole Leaf Organic for preventing the company from selling CBD products that claim patients could use them for cancer treatment.

California, Texas, Florida, Massachusetts and New York have over 1,000 coronavirus-related federal complaints, according to the FTC'.

For a list of companies the FTC and FDA filed against, click here.

