Parents protest California's COVID vaccine requirement for students in Modesto

Many families arrived at the Stanislaus County Office of Education to protest that all eligible students are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

MODESTO, Calif. — Outside of the Stanislaus County Office of Education on Wednesday, hundreds of families protested California's vaccine mandate that would require eligible schoolchildren to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

The protest happened at the corner of H and 11th streets in Modesto. People were seen holding signs and honking horns in support of those opposing the mandate.

ABC10's Kurt Rivera reported that one mother at the protest came out from Mariposa with her two children. She said she was out in protest to support her right as a parent to make medical decisions for her minor children.

Despite some protests against student vaccine requirements, a survey released by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that most families nationwide are willing to vaccinate their children.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported that COVID-19 vaccines are both safe and effective. They also said the vaccines met the Food and Drug Administration's standards for safety and effectiveness.

ABC10 received a statement from Scott Kuykendall, the Stanislaus County Superintendent of Schools criticizing the mandate by saying California needs to "pump the brakes" on vaccination requirements.

Kuykendall also said there needs to be long-term studies to understand how the treatment affects children.

"Student safety continues to be our first priority in Stanislaus County," Kuykendall's statement reads. "

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Oct. 1 that all eligible students are required to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine mandate applies to students age 12 and up. It will go into effect as early as Jan. 1, 2022 and the quarter following FDA approval. All school employees are also will be required to be vaccinated during the first phase.

