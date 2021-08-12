San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff for a number of indoor activities.

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday, Aug. 16.

The move is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City's mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

Earlier in the week, the San Francisco school district said it will require its 10,000 teachers and other staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 or be tested weekly. This news was followed by Gov. Gavin Newsom announcing a similar plan — require all teachers and school staff receive a COVID-19 vaccine mandate or undergo weekly testing — for all California teachers and school staff.

