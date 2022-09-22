Here are some foods that are naturally high in Melatonin | Meg Unprocessed

Try switching out melatonin supplements with these three foods to naturally help you sleep.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Melatonin is our key sleep hormone. It is sold as a supplement in stores, but you can also get it from food. Here's three foods high in melatonin.

Tart Cherry Juice showed in this study to raise melatonin levels and improve sleep in those who drank it compared to the placebo group. Tart cherries are also high in anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation.

Pistachios have shown to have some of the highest levels of melatonin. In one study it showed just eating 2 pistachios a day can increase melatonin and improve sleep quality.

Goji Berries have some of the highest melatonin levels of all fruit. They're also high in antioxidants that help protect our cells. I like to eat them in my oatmeal, or make a homemade trail mix with them.

So for those who have trouble sleeping, eating foods high in melatonin might be worth trying out.

