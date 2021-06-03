1 killed after shooting reported at Tracy mobile home park

According to the Tracy police, the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. when four people total were shot.

TRACY, Calif. — The Tracy Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a woman at an area mobile home park.

According to a spokesperson with the Tracy Police Department, reports of gunshots and screaming were received around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, June 3. Upon arrival, officers found one woman shot and killed, as well as three other people suffering from gunshot wounds.

The three additional people were taken to an area hospital. One of the three transported is believed to be the shooter.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

