Theft ring allegedly stole at least $4,000 worth of alcohol from Roseville stores

Three people from Sacramento have been arrested for the thefts, while two suspects remain outstanding after fleeing from police.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Police arrested three people from Sacramento and are searching for two more unidentified suspects who are accused of operating a series of organized alcohol thefts across the Roseville area.

The Roseville Police Department said in a news release that the group allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of retail merchandise from multiple stores across Roseville and "potentially the region." Police were able to recover roughly $4,000 worth of that merchandise.

Joseph Huston, 24, Detrevious Patterson, 23, and Marshauta Daniels, 25, all from Sacramento, were arrested for the thefts. Roseville police said officers are still searching for two other suspects after they allegedly fled from police in a separate car from the other three suspects.

Roseville police said they began investigating the group after several cases of alcohol were taken from a grocery store along the 1000 block of Pleasant Grove Boulevard on Saturday, May 29. A spokesperson with the department said that the group of five had allegedly driven up in two separate vehicles to steal the merchandise, and then went to another store to steal more alcohol. The location of this second store was not given.

Those two cars were later found in Roseville on Cirby Way near Riverside Avenue. When officers tried to stop the two cars, one of the vehicles fled onto westbound Interstate 80. The two suspects who remain outstanding were supposedly in this second vehicle.

