10 weekend events in Northern California | June 24-25

From daytime adventures to nighttime outings, here's what Northern California's got planned for the first weekend of summer.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Does a yoga festival, Pride parade, or even a bachata and salsa festival sound fun to you? If so, it goes to show there's something for everyone in the last weekend of June in Northern California!

This weekend's weather will be warming up just a bit with temperatures in the mid-80s with a south southwestern breeze.

Gather some friends, maybe family members or even go solo, but head outside and enjoy some of these weekend events.

A 3-day/4-night event featuring 75 dance workshops from internationally renowned instructors. You can expect full immersion in salsa and bachata, and even round out your palette with fundamentals, hip-hop, Rueda, and cumbia workshops. After, there will be parties, live performances and dancing until 6 a.m.

10 a.m. – 6 a.m. June 22 – 25

Located at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Sacramento (2001 Point W Way, Sacramento)

Organized by The Sacramento Bachata & Salsa Festival

Celebrate International Day of Yoga at this free family-friendly event featuring yoga sessions and challenges for all ages, community vendors, meet and greet with healthy lifestyle coaches and practitioners, and end the night with a yoga rave party.

Looking for a fun night out with great music, dance lessons and exciting activities? Look no further! This event features beginner-friendly dance lessons as well as a beer garden, local vendors to explore and plenty of opportunities to socialize and connect with others.

6 – 10 p.m. June 24

Located at Old Sacramento Waterfront (1000 Front St., Sacramento)

Organized by Dance on the Edge

An unforgettable experience for the entire family. Expect to watch magical performances like breathtaking stunts, acrobatics and clowns that will have you on the edge of your seat.

4:30 – 6:30 p.m. June 22 – June 26

Located at Cal Expo (1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento)

Organized by Circo Hermanos Caballero

Continue celebrating Pride month at this parade and celebration where spectators can line the sidewalks and cheer on the community with floats, performances, cars and more. All are invited to join Woodland United Methodist Church for an ice cream sherbet social afterward.

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. June 24

Located between Walnut Street and Main Street in Woodland

Organized by Elevate Queer Yolo: Lgbtqia+ Youth & Young Adult Services

Keep the Pride month celebrations going at this inaugural 21+ Pride Prom where you get a chance to rewrite prom your way. Get your corsages, rent a limo, dress to impress, take all the prom photos and dance the night away.

7 – 11 p.m. June 25

Located at Ace of Spades (1417 R St., Sacramento)

Organized by Ace of Spades

Show some Folsom pride at this event where you can enjoy 70 entries including marching bands, creative floats, service organizations, Wild West groups, vintage fire and police vehicles, horses and more. There will also be many fun activities in the district after the parade to continue the celebration.

9:30 a.m. – noon June 24

Located at Sutter Street Historic Folsom (905 Leidesdorff St., Folsom)

Organized by Historic Folsom

A free, community-based event combining unique culinary experiences, live art, music, clothes and more. This collaborative effort promises a dynamic fusion of vibrant offerings and community engagement while supporting our local small businesses.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m. June 24

Located at North Natomas Regional Park (2501 New Market Dr., Sacramento)

Organized by 1UP Retro Clothing

A new local two-day music festival featuring performances by Haiti Babii, Lil Kayla, Nef The Pharoah, Keak Da Sneak, Guapdad 4000, Gritty Lex and more.

7 – 11:30 p.m. June 23 – June 24

Located at Capitol Sports Center (5209 Luce Ave., McClellan Park)

Organized by Stolz Promotions

This local music festival features 18 acts performing on two stages and bands ranging from Pretty Much Dead and Dog Party to ONOFF and more.

1 – 11 p.m. June 24

Located at Dew Drop Inn (19729 Cerrito Rd., Grass Valley)

Organized by Dry Mouth Records & Productions

