Sacramento's Fire Prevention Week wraps up

Sacramento Metro Fire District reminds residents to have a fire safety plan ready in the case of an emergency.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Saturday wrapped up Fire Prevention Week and this year is special because it marked 100 years from the Great Chicago Fire that inspired fire crews to educate the public about fire safety.

Sacramento Metro Fire District shares this year’s main message: Fire won’t wait, plan your escape.

Sacramento’s Metro firefighters see it everyday; homes and sometimes lives lost in house fires.

Captain Parker Wilbourn says today’s fires are burning hotter and faster than ever before.

“The fuel load in our homes is different than they were 60, 70 years ago. Today’s fuel are made of plastics fuel that burn very quickly," said Wilbourn. "That fire can grow within minutes to a fully involved room or home."

Sac Metro Fire warns that once a fire starts, it could be mere minutes before the fire grows exponentially.

With this year’s theme "fire won’t wait, plan your escape," fire crews have a few words of advice for everyone.

They strongly encourage residents to be aware of at least two escape points in every room and have a designated meeting spot outside your home that everyone can go to during an emergency.

The faster you exit the area with a fire, and you can be accounted for, the quicker fire fighters can respond.

“Who’s home is it? Are there people inside? You being able to give us that intel will help us make effective decisions on the fire ground," said Wilbourn. "We are still going to search your home to make sure your pets are out or potentially someone that’s gone back inside.”

Wilbourn also wants to remind residents to check their smoke detectors twice a year and have a fire extinguisher at home in the case of an emergency.

