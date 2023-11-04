2 arrested in Folsom mail theft bust

Richard York and Sarah Carrol were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail on suspicion of felony identity theft and fraud.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOLSOM, Calif. — A man and a woman are facing several charges including felony identity theft after an investigation, according to the Folsom Police Department.

The investigation started after Folsom police received reports of mail theft from cluster mailboxes, identity theft, and fraudulent credit and/or bank transactions over the past several months.

Police say detectives executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Creekside Drive Friday afternoon.

The police department says detectives found stolen mail belonging to several Folsom residents and nearby cities and counties, evidence of fraudulent checks, identity theft documents and USPS cluster mailbox master keys.

Richard York, 52, of Folsom and Sarah Carrol, 37, of Placerville were arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Jail for felony identity theft, fraud and other charges.

Detectives will be in contact with victims to return their stolen mail and documents.

Watch more from ABC10: Postal Inspector: California seeing uptick in mail thefts