2 dead, 1 badly injured in multi-car crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County

It happened just before 1 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 20, east of Wyncoop Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — Two people are dead and a third has major injuries after a crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County Tuesday afternoon.

According to a California Highway Patrol accident report, it happened just before 1 p.m. on Highway 20, east of Wyncoop Road.

CHP says an 88-year-old man driving a Jeep Wrangler crossed over the double yellow lines and sideswiped a Mercedes before colliding head-on with a Lincoln and overturning.

The driver of the Jeep was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercedes ran off the road and crashed into a fence, causing minor injuries.

Two people were stuck inside the Lincoln and removed. The driver, a 63-year-old woman from Yuba City, died from her injuries at the hospital while her passenger had major injuries.

The road was closed for about two hours as CHP investigated. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

WATCH MORE ON ABC10: Family wants hit-and-run driver who killed Johnathan Saelee to come forward