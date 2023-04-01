2nd body found in Wilton after New Year's Eve flooding

Officials were recovering vehicles Wednesday morning when they found the body of an older woman.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 2nd body has been discovered after New Year’s weekend storms in Northern California.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were near Dillard Road in Sacramento County Wednesday morning to recover vehicles when they found an older woman’s body.

CHP says the body was not found inside a vehicle, and that the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating.

The first body was found Sunday in a car off Dillard Road near Highway 99. Officials discovered the vehicle by helicopter and a boat was sent out to recover the body. The person’s identity and cause of death has not been released yet.

