3 people found dead after New Year’s storms in Sacramento County identified

Other counties have also reported storm-related deaths throughout the week, including one in Solano County and one in Sonoma County.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office has identified the three people found dead after New Year’s weekend storms.

Steven Sampson, 45, from McAlester, Oklahoma: Sampson’s body was found Sunday morning in a car off Dillard Road near Highway 99. Officials discovered the vehicle by helicopter and a boat was sent out to recover his body.

Mei Keng Lam, 57, of San Leandro: Lam’s body was found Wednesday morning as officers were near Dillard Road to recover vehicles. Lam’s body wasn’t inside a vehicle, but she was found about 2,000 feet off the road.

Katherine Martinez, 61, of Orland: Martinez’s body was found Wednesday evening inside a submerged vehicle on New Hope Road in Galt. Her family told ABC10 they found her vehicle themselves and notified law enforcement.

The victim in Sonoma County was a toddler who died Wednesday night after a tree fell onto his mobile home. The victim in Solano County was a 19-year-old woman who was driving in Fairfield Wednesday morning when she hydroplaned and hit a utility pole.

