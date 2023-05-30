3 men identified after San Joaquin County high-speed chase ends in crash

Investigators say a deputy was injured and taken to the hospital but has since been released.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office has released more information about a high-speed chase that left a deputy and three suspects injured Monday.

According to a news release, it started around 7:30 a.m. Monday when a man called deputies to report he was carjacked at gunpoint around 11 p.m. Sunday near Main Street and Oro Avenue in Stockton.

Around 10:15 a.m., the stolen vehicle was seen outside Tracy and police found the car near Bryon and Grant Line Road.

They tried to stop the driver, but they kept going and a chase began that made its way onto eastbound I-205 and eastbound Highway 120.

The driver took the Airport Road offramp and crashed into a field. The deputy also crashed into the field.

Investigators say the three suspects ran to a nearby neighborhood and the deputy followed them. Two of the three were ‘quickly detained’ and a third was found hiding in a backyard.

The three suspects and deputy were taken to the hospital for their injuries. The deputy has since been released and the three suspects were booked on charges related to the stolen vehicle and chase.

They were identified as Treivon Woods, 27; Jason King, 25; and Tony Jones, 21. All three are from Stockton.

