49-year-old woman drowns at Beal's Point

GRANITE BAY, Calif — California State Parks officials said a 49-year-old woman is dead after drowning at Beal's Point.
In a statement to ABC10, Rich Preston, spokesperson for California State Parks, said rangers got a call regarding a found child who was uninjured. Preston said the child told responding rangers that his aunt went under the water.
A search was then underway with State Parks Rangers and Lifeguard, who were searching the area of the lake where she was last known to be.
Around 12:41 p.m., a CHP helicopter found the woman and recovered her body a few minutes later, according to Preston.
WATCH ALSO:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
1 / 10