x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

49-year-old woman drowns at Beal's Point

A spokesperson for California State Parks said rangers were told by a child that his aunt went under the water.

GRANITE BAY, Calif — California State Parks officials said a 49-year-old woman is dead after drowning at Beal's Point.

In a statement to ABC10, Rich Preston, spokesperson for California State Parks, said rangers got a call regarding a found child who was uninjured. Preston said the child told responding rangers that his aunt went under the water.

A search was then underway with State Parks Rangers and Lifeguard, who were searching the area of the lake where she was last known to be.

Around 12:41 p.m., a CHP helicopter found the woman and recovered her body a few minutes later, according to Preston.

Related Articles

WATCH ALSO: 

Drowning Accident Rescue Team (DART) volunteers share tips on water safety

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 10
ABC10
Get caught up on the day's latest headlines with Late News Tonight at 11 p.m.