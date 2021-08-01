49-year-old woman drowns at Beal's Point

A spokesperson for California State Parks said rangers were told by a child that his aunt went under the water.

GRANITE BAY, Calif — California State Parks officials said a 49-year-old woman is dead after drowning at Beal's Point.

In a statement to ABC10, Rich Preston, spokesperson for California State Parks, said rangers got a call regarding a found child who was uninjured. Preston said the child told responding rangers that his aunt went under the water.

A search was then underway with State Parks Rangers and Lifeguard, who were searching the area of the lake where she was last known to be.

Around 12:41 p.m., a CHP helicopter found the woman and recovered her body a few minutes later, according to Preston.

WATCH ALSO: