Series of anonymous school threats shake communities | How to respond

"You engrain into them, ‘if you see something say something,’ but how do you say the something?" said Leha Hawkins, mother of a high school senior.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A series of anonymous threats against schools across the country and the Sacramento area has shaken families who fear for the safety of their school children.

Elk Grove Unified School District said an anonymous social media threat Sunday night that someone would "bring guns and cough on some people" at Cosumnes Oaks High School was deemed not to be credible by local law enforcement.

Parent Leha Hawkins said her youngest daughter, Camille, a senior at Cosumnes Oaks High School, brought it to her attention.

"She’s like, 'There’s something going on we think you should know about,'" Hawkins said. "There’s a threat we see on social media. Me and my friends are trying to figure out how do we report this."

Hawkins said she called the Elk Grove Police Department's non-emergency line Sunday night, but didn't hear back from them or the school district until just before school on Monday morning. That's when Principal Jonny Jauregui sent an email saying that the threat was believed to not be credible, but that "out of an abundance of caution," law enforcement would be on-site at both Cosumnes Oaks High School and the adjacent Pinkerton Middle School.

"We'll have many ways for people to report if they see something or know something," said Elk Grove Unified School District spokesperson Xanthi Soriano.

The list includes:

Local law enforcement

EGUSD Safety and Security

School/District Official

EGUSD Online Reporting Tool (available on each school’s website) this is monitored 24/7 and threats are reported directly to EGUSD Safety & Security

