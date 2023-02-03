Man arrested in connection with deadly Turlock Grand Cru shooting

Officials say Alejandro Rosales Ortuno was arrested in connection with the January shooting that left an off-duty security guard dead.

TURLOCK, Calif. — The man suspected of a fatal Turlock shooting was arrested Wednesday in connection with the case, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Alejandro Rosales Ortuno, 23, was arrested in connection to the Jan. 15 Grand Cru shooting that killed off-duty security guard Robert Morgan, according to officials.

The Los Banos Police Department assisted Turlock police and stopped Ortuno's car after he left a home. Officials say Ortuno was taken into custody without incident in the 1200 block of West I Street and was later booked at the Stanislaus County Jail on a no-bail homicide warrant and he remains in custody.

The Turlock Police Department says anyone with information can call Det. Raul Garcia at (209) 664-7314. You can also call the Turlock Police Department’s Tip Line at (209) 668-5550 extension 6780 or email at tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.