Wife of man killed in Granite Bay crash files lawsuit against Roseville restaurant

The crash happened Dec. 14 at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, less than 3 miles from the House of Oliver on Douglas Boulevard.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The wife of one of the men killed in a crash in Granite Bay last year has filed a lawsuit alleging both a Roseville restaurant serving alcohol and the driver were negligent.

In the lawsuit, filed in Placer County Superior Court, Sierra Pannu is seeking more than $25,000 from the estate of the driver of the crash and House of Oliver in the death of Karan Pannu.

The crash happened Dec. 14 at East Roseville Parkway and Brackenbury Way, less than 3 miles from the House of Oliver on Douglas Boulevard. Three people besides 45-year-old Pannu were killed, including 65-year-old Patrick Gainer, 53-year-old Paul Hammack and the driver, 61-year-old Jerry Cepel.

According to the lawsuit, the House of Oliver was hosting "Whiskey Wednesdays," where it alleges the "risk of severe intoxication is high."

"As well, the House of Oliver allowed Mr. Cepel to leave in his car while severely intoxicated and obviously drunk," the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit alleges Cepel was "obviously drunk" on the night and was driving over the speed limit at the time of the crash.

California Highway Patrol has not released whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

ABC10 reached out to Matthew Oliver, the owner of House of Oliver, for comment on the lawsuit.

"We haven't been served with anything, but we know that something is there. We can't comment on anything this time," Matthew Oliver told ABC10.

Watch more on ABC10 | California Storm Aftermath: School closures, power outages in the Sierra