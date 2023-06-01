Asha Urban Baths expands to Folsom

Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood.

FOLSOM, Calif. — A bathhouse business is planning to expand into the eastern part of Sacramento County after signing a lease for a new space in Folsom.

Asha Urban Baths will take over 9611 Greenback Lane, previously occupied by Scott's Seafood. The space in Folsom is 6,389 square feet.

It will be Asha's second location in the greater Sacramento area after the first opened on 27th Street in Midtown in Nov. 2016.

Asha Urban Baths is a gathering place to relax with heat and water, featuring a tranquil bathhouse, saunas, lounges, massages and yoga classes.

Nicole Thomas, a franchisee of Asha Urban Baths, finalized the lease for the business at the end of December.

"Dreams do come true! I'm excited to announce my next adventure as owner of Asha Urban Baths first franchise, Urban Baths Folsom. Opening December 2023!" said Thomas.

The announcement by ROME Real Estate Group, which represented the incoming tenant in the deal, said this will be a tremendous addition to the Folsom community and they are confident Urban Baths Folsom will be highly successful in the new location.

