1 dead in 3 vehicle crash near Auburn, CHP says

A white Nissan Rogue ultimately crashed head-on into a black Honda Civic, killing the driver upon impact, according to the CHP.

AUBURN, Calif. — At least one person is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Bell Road in Auburn on Friday.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) told ABC10 the crash happened near Bell Road, east of New Airport Road.

According to CHP, a white Nissan Rogue sideswiped a tan station wagon before crashing head-on into a black Honda Civic. The driver of the Civic was killed on impact, investigators said.

First responders took the driver of the Nissan to the hospital for major injuries. The CHP did not know the status of the driver of the tan station wagon.

The CHP did not release the identities of those involved in the crash.

Authorities have shut down Bell Road in both directions. Drivers are being told to find alternate routes.

