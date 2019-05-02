PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Folks in towns with 1,000 foot elevations should expect snow as cold, unstable air moves overhead. We could even see flurries below that elevation.

Total accumulation at some of the steady, low snow locations like Jackson, Placerville and Grass Valley will be close to four inches. Some of these locations have already been seeing snow and our ABC10 Weather Force has been sharing their photos.

School districts began announcing delays for Tuesday late Monday night.

Caltrans is advising commuters to avoid traveling, if possible. Higher mountain passes should see an additional several feet by Tuesday evening. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Tuesday. Strong winds with heavy snow will make travel dangerous above 5,000 feet today.

Many mountain towns are digging out with heavy snow over the last few days, and lingering power outages. Check ahead for road conditions, avalanche operations, and limited if not closed operations at ski areas.

We'll get a mid-week break from the wet weather, but it looks like this active weather pattern continues for a while with more rain and snow this upcoming weekend.

