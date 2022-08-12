16-year-old Dante de la Torre reported missing near Gold Run rest stop

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the teen was in the area of the rest stop for a school project. He hasn't been seen since Wednesday afternoon.

GOLD RUN, Calif. — A 16-year-old in Placer County has been reported missing. He has been identified at Dante de la Torre, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

He went to the Gold Run rest stop area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon but did not return, according to the sheriff's office. The Gold Run rest stop area is located off Interstate 80, northeast of Colfax.

The teenager has not been in contact with family or friends since then, the sheriff's office said. They have deployed sources to search for him.

Dante de la Torre has brown hair and a buzz cut, is 5'11" tall, and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatshirt and brown hiking boots.

It's believed he packed water bottles, a hand towel or small shovel, and snow boots.

Anyone who sees him can call the dispatch center at (530) 886-5375.

