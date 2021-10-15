Sheriff: Sacramento man locks himself in car while attempting to burglarize Auburn home

The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as 32-year-old Roman Migashkin, of Sacramento.

AUBURN, California — A Sacramento man attempting to burglarize an Auburn home ended up locking himself in the victim's car, Placer County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

According to a Facebook post by the Placer County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a home in North Auburn on Monday, Oct. 12, after the residents heard a loud noise coming from their garage. When they went to investigate, they found a man hiding in their car with the doors locked.

The residents were able to keep the suspect in their garage as they waited for deputies to arrive.

Deputies have identified the suspect as 32-year-old Roman Migashkin, of Sacramento. Outside the garage, deputies also found a stolen bike and when they searched Migashkin, they found methamphetamine and of items from the victim’s car.

Migashkin was arrested on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

