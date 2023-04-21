Bambu | Authentic Vietnamese dessert drink shop opens in Folsom

Bambū Desserts offers authentic Vietnamese dessert drinks and Asian-inspired smoothies

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — Warmer temperatures are approaching and what better way to beat the heat than to try out this new dessert drink shop in Folsom?

But these are not just any dessert drinks.

Now open at 1870 Prairie City Road #300, Bambū Desserts offers authentic Vietnamese dessert drinks and Asian-inspired smoothies, coffees, teas and yogurts.

First opening in San Jose in 2008 and now with over 65 shops across the United States, Bambū is the only franchise delivering authentic Chè dessert drinks, according to their website.

What is Chè?

Chè is the Vietnamese word for traditional homemade beverages, dessert drinks and puddings. The franchise's Chè is made to order using fresh cut and drained coconut water and coconut milk combined with fresh and healthy ingredients.

Bambū's drink recipes are perfect for the entire family as customers have the opportunity to create their own favorite drink by mixing different ingredients including grass jelly, red bean, tapioca and more.

You can also order their specialty drinks found on their menu HERE.

Stephanie Tran and Sean Le, owners of the new location, moved to Folsom four years ago hoping to introduce their culture to the community.

"I'm really excited to open up with Bambū as I've been a fan since the very beginning when I lived in the Bay Area and I'm just happy to bring it to the Folsom community, and share it with everyone and introduce our dessert drinks," said Tran.

Bambū Folsom is open every day from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

This is the second location in Sacramento County. The other one is located at 6901 Stockton Boulevard.