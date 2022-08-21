Body found in water in Nevada County where Kiely Rodni disappeared

Adventures with Purpose, a specialty search and recovery team, announced they found a body on Sunday. Law enforcement has not confirmed any information at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A specialty search and recovery team announced Sunday that they found a body during a search in Nevada County.

According to Adventures with Purpose, the body of Kiely Rodni was found along with a car upside down in 14 feet of water, and they said they have notified the family about the discovery. The search and recovery team said they have been searching the waters around the Prosser Family Campground after she vanished. However, the Placer County Sheriff's Office has not confirmed any update regarding the search for Rodni at this time.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said they were aware of the update from Adventures with Purpose and have staff on the way to meet up with them. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Rodni vanished after attending a party near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee and was last seen around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Officials said her phone is out of service, and her 2013 Honda CRV with license plate "8YUR127" cannot be found.

Despite Rodni having been at a party of up to 300 people, deputies said there have been few clues for investigators to follow.

Rodni is a 16-year-old who stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her disappearance is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 530-581-6320 and press option 7.

WATCH ALSO: