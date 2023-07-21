'They definitely can swim': What Roseville residents need to know about rattlesnakes

"It came toward us and we went to the other side of the pool, then it swam across the pool toward us — it had us really shocked it was so aggressive."

ROSEVILLE, Calif — With the summer heat coming into full force, rattlesnakes are the most active at dawn and dusk as they search for shade and shelter.

In fact, most rattlesnake bites happen between April and October, when humans and snakes are most active outdoors, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Though Roseville resident Valerie Van Steyn has seen rattlesnakes in her backyard before, she was still surprised when she saw one slither into her pool for a dip.

"It came towards us and we went to the other side of the pool, then it swam across the pool towards us — had us really shocked it was so aggressive," Van Steyn told ABC10.

It was the second snake she'd seen in her backyard this year. Van Steyn says she usually sees about three or four during the summer.

"This particular snake had zero fear of us all being right there playing and swimming and literally swam across the pool to the side where we were watching it from. So, they definitely can swim! We went inside the house," Van Steyn said.

Len Ramirez, who owns Ramirez Rattlesnake Removal, has worked professionally with snakes since 1985. He says rattlesnakes are excellent swimmers.

"We're having a great season as far as rattlesnakes are concerned," Ramirez said.

Ramirez says the calls he gets to remove a rattlesnake "never end," and for him, that's a good thing. He doesn't just respond to calls in Roseville, but all over California.

"Nobody is exempt from rattlesnakes," Ramirez said.

Ramirez suggests parents walk the backyard, especially where kids or pets play. When it gets into the triple digits during the day, Ramirez says rattlesnakes will be out in the evenings around 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. when temperatures start to cool off.

Safety Recommendations

Here's what Ramirez says to do if you see a rattlesnake in your backyard.

Be alert, pay attention

Make sure kids and pets are brought inside the house

Keep an eye on the snake; rattlesnakes don't travel far but conceal themselves well

Watch out around corners or under plants

Bring pets inside at night

Keep low-ground landscape to a minimum in the areas of your yard you frequent

Snakes are temperature dependent, so if it's hot they'll probably be in a cool area and if it's cold they'll probably be in a warm area

