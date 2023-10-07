'Still very disappointed': Placer Sheriff addresses supervisors after murder suspect escaped custody

Eric Abril, the suspect in a deadly shootout in Roseville’s Mahany Park, was captured Monday after escaping custody for about 33 hours.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo addressed the Placer County Board of Supervisors Tuesday after a murder suspect escaped custody over the weekend.

"We'll be doing a full, complete investigation on not only the incident surrounding the escape itself but policies, procedures, equipment, anything else to make sure that this never happens again moving forward," Woo said.

Abril escaped overnight Sunday at the Sutter Roseville Medical Center by "defeating his restraints," according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

Woo says he is "still very disappointed" the escape happened and it's been a "long couple of weeks" for the staff.

"On Sunday I watched this incident and the incidents over the last couple of weeks impact our entire organization and I watched all hands on deck from every member of the sheriff's office," Woo said.

Abril's escape happened more than a week after both a former and a current Placer County Sheriff's deputy were arrested.

Former deputy Jon Persinger, of Rocklin, was arrested June 28 on suspicion of soliciting prostitution and engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data. Then, on June 30, Deputy Wes Montz of Rocklin was arrested on suspicion of forcible rape and sodomy of an intoxicated person.

The Placer County Board of Supervisors praised Wayne Woo and the sheriff's office's response.

"Sheriff Woo, the board has full confidence in your ability to get to the bottom of these incidents and we want to thank your staff for all the hard work they did over these last several days," District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes said.

District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore says she was in a presentation at the time the capture was announced.

"I had an opportunity to share once the escapee was captured yesterday afternoon, I was at a presentation, and the whole room erupted in applause," Gore said.

Abril is facing murder and kidnapping charges from the April 6 shootout at Mahany Park that left hostage James MacEgan dead. MacEgan's wife and a CHP officer were wounded.

