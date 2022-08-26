Former Stockton superintendent arrested under suspicion of DUI

Stockton police said 51-year-old John Ramirez was tested for alcohol and had a Blood Alcohol Content of .225%.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Former Stockton Unified School District superintendent John Ramirez was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Stockton Thursday night, according to police.

Officers responded to March Lane and St. Andrews Drive after saying they received reports of a DUI driver.

When contacted by officers, 51-year-old Ramirez blew a Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) level of .225%, according to Stockton Police. In California it is illegal to drive with a BAC level higher than 0.08.

Ramirez resigned from his position as then-superintendent back in June ahead of the grand jury report alleging mismanagement, and predicted a budget shortfall at the district.

Ramirez was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail, but records show he was released Friday.

