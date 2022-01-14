13-year-old bicyclist killed in California traffic crash

The boy’s name was not immediately released after Thursday's crash in Corona, a city about 50 miles southeast of Los Angeles. The teen was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Corona Police Department says in a news release that the vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Officers were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday and found the boy, suffering from critical injuries, in the roadway. Authorities say the cause of the crash remains under investigation but there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.