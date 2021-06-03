Best places to go camping | You Tell Us

The great outdoors is a great way to disconnect from the world.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There are a lot of great places in California to check out the great outdoors. From its ocean views to misty forests, there is no shortage of places to visit.

ABC10recently asked you, where the best place to camp is and you delivered.

Here are your favorite spots:

You can get day passes or stay for the weekend at this Colusa County getaway. This pet-friendly campground has disc golf, lake access, group camping and more. Plus, you can receive 50% off if you're a Colusa County resident.

Water levels at this time are severely low, so please keep this in mind when booking a campsite. Some sites currently do not have water access.

Visit for a day or hang out for the week as this picturesque vacation spot. Located in Southern California, Refugio State Beach offers coastal fishing as well as trails and picnic sites. Visitors can also check out the coast line by taking a kayak tour or stay on shore and geocache the day away. Plus, this state park offers RV access as well as camping sites.

This campground isn't as cold as it sounds. It's located east of Placerville on Ice House Road (hence the name). There are over 80 campgrounds to choose from throughout the area. Bring your bikes and enjoy a trail ride on the Ice House bike trail or relax by the lake with the family. Just be prepared for bears because they'll roam your campsite!

This is a great, well-round family vacation spot for the non-campers and avid nature lovers alike. Hunker down at one of the many developed campgrounds available throughout the summer. After a long day of hiking on one of the many hiking trails, take a quick trip into town and enjoy dining in Downieville or enjoy a beer at a local brewery.

A classic camping spot that is a must-see destination in California. Yosemite National Park offers everything from traditional campgrounds to glamping in style. Want to visit for a day? Don't forget to pick up a day-pass and take on the challenge of hiking half dome or just enjoy the natural beauty of California.

