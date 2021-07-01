Body of California university professor found in Yosemite

The National Park Service says James Youngblom had been hiking alone but did not say how he died. His body was found on June 25.

YOSEMITE, Calif. — The body of a longtime Northern California university professor was found last week in Yosemite National Park and park officials are asking anyone who may have seen him at the park to contact investigators.

The National Park Service says James Youngblom had been hiking alone but did not say how he died. His body was found on June 25.

Park officials say anyone who may have seen Youngblom in the area of White Wolf, Pate Valley, or the Grand Canyon of the Tuolumne between June 22 and June 25 should contact the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch.

Youngblom taught biological sciences at California State University Stanislaus for 31 years.

