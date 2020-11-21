Ceres man accused of cyberstalking Airbnb guest

Kevin James Strutz, 49, is accused of secretly recording a woman who stayed at his residence and stalking her over Facebook, according to court documents.

CERES, Calif. — A Ceres man was federally charged for cyberstalking his former Airbnb guest, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced on Friday.

Kevin James Strutz, 49, secretly recorded a woman who stayed at his residence in February, according to court documents.

The victim left the Airbnb residence when she found a message on the phone Strutz left behind in a shared bathroom. Scott's news release does not explain what she found on the phone.

Strutz then allegedly kept contact with the victim for several months over Facebook, including once where he used a fake identity.

His messages became aggressive, including sending her a photo of her leaving a shower taken with neither her knowledge nor her permission at the home. Strutz demanded she send him a sexually explicit video or he would send the picture to everyone she knows.

Scott said in the news release, law enforcement learned Strutz might have more than one victim. Anyone who has more information or that they too might be a victim is asked to contact the FBI at tips.fbi.gov.

