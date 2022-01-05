x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck just before 4:30 p.m.

BIG PINE, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border Wednesday, not far from Big Pine in Inyo county. The quake's magnitude was rolled back from a preliminary 5.2.

 The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck just before 4:30 p.m.

 It was centered about 6 miles from Deep Springs, California., east of Fresno.

 People reported feeling it around Fresno, Visalia and as far as the Modesto area. There are no immediate reports of damage.

A map of where the earthquake was likely felt can be found HERE.  

ALL ABOUT EARTHQUAKE PREP:

WATCH MORE:  Earthquakes come without warning and if you aren’t prepared by the time the big one hits, you will be too late. The 2019 earthquake near Ridgecrest, California shined a spotlight on the need to be prepared with a disaster kit and a plan. A little work now could help you survive the next quake.

In Other News

Once opening the first U.S. funded Afghan medical clinic, doctor now living in exile