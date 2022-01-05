Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes near California-Nevada border

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck just before 4:30 p.m.

BIG PINE, Calif. — A preliminary magnitude 4.8 earthquake struck near the California-Nevada border Wednesday, not far from Big Pine in Inyo county. The quake's magnitude was rolled back from a preliminary 5.2.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake struck just before 4:30 p.m.

It was centered about 6 miles from Deep Springs, California., east of Fresno.

People reported feeling it around Fresno, Visalia and as far as the Modesto area. There are no immediate reports of damage.

