Kenneth Beaty identified as Antelope man killed after SUV crashed into his home

ANTELOPE, Calif. — Kenneth Arthur Beaty, 57, has been identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as the man killed in Antelope Wednesday.

Beaty died after an SUV crashed into his home. California Highway Patrol said a white Expedition lost control while in reverse and crashed into the house.

The damage to the front of the SUV could be from a previous crash, according to CHP, but when and what the previous damage is from is unclear.

"Several animals were inside the house as well that have been taken care of by a neighbor," said Sgt. Jeff Carlisle, spokesperson for California Highway Patrol.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

The speed limit in the neighborhood is 25 mph and California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

"We'll do a very thorough detailed analysis of every mechanical compartment of the vehicle to collect facts and see if that gives any insight as to how this happened," Sgt. Carlisle said.

