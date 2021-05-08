x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Sacramento's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Sacramento, California | ABC10.com

California

Missing at-risk 14-year-old last seen getting into car, sheriff's officials say

Garcia-Noe was last seen getting into a bright blue Hyundai with tinted windows near El Camino and Darwin, Sacramento County Sheriff's officials said.

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's officials need help in finding a missing at-risk 11-year-old girl who was last seen getting into someone's car at around 3 p.m. on Saturday. 

Darla Garcia-Noe was last seen getting into a bright blue Hyundai with tinted windows near El Camino Street and Darwin Avenue.  CHP officials describe her as being 5-feet-tall, wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants and white shoes.  

Sheriff's officials ask if anyone who seen Garcia-Noe call 911 or 916-874-5111. 

Related Articles

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 9
ABC10
Watch Morning Blend: Start your day with the latest headlines, weather and traffic.

WATCH MORE: Why Sacramento Police officer accused filing false report causes distrust in Black community

John Burris, a civil rights attorney, says Black men and women are often victims of false police report filing and it's important to hold officers accountable. 