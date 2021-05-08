Missing at-risk 14-year-old last seen getting into car, sheriff's officials say

ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — Sacramento County Sheriff's officials need help in finding a missing at-risk 11-year-old girl who was last seen getting into someone's car at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Darla Garcia-Noe was last seen getting into a bright blue Hyundai with tinted windows near El Camino Street and Darwin Avenue. CHP officials describe her as being 5-feet-tall, wearing a burgundy shirt, black pants and white shoes.
Sheriff's officials ask if anyone who seen Garcia-Noe call 911 or 916-874-5111.
