$10K reward offered for Oakland shooting that killed toddler

OAKLAND, Calif. — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the shooter responsible for killing a toddler on an Oakland freeway.

Jasper Wu was sleeping in his car seat when the 1-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet on Interstate 880 a week ago. The California Highway Patrol said the evidence suggests Wu's mother got caught driving in the crossfire of a gunfight on the freeway.

His family said in statement that they are “completely heartbroken and devastated” and pleaded for the shooters, or anyone with information, to come forward.

