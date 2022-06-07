Race for Placer County Sheriff: 2022 primary election results

Placer County voters are set to elect a new sheriff for the first time since retiring Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell took office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Placer County voters are set to elect a new sheriff for the first time since retiring Placer County Sheriff Devon Bell took office in 2017.

The once-appointed and once-elected sheriff of Placer County spent more than 13 years as undersheriff before rising to the county’s top law enforcement officer position. Bell announced his retirement on Facebook in February, saying he’ll be leaving office due to a medical condition.

Competing for the open seat are two long-time officers with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office – the current Undersheriff Wayne Woo and the agency’s administrative Sergeant Brandon Bean.

ABC10 learned that election results are expected to be announced starting around 8:10 p.m.

