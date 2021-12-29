San Francisco to require booster shots at mega-events

The updates to the city of San Francisco's health order will include requiring all people, even those fully vaccinated to wear masks in certain settings.

SAN FRANCISCO — As the city of San Francisco faces a "sharp increase" in COVID-19 cases, according to the city, booster shots will now be required at indoor mega-events in the San Francisco, the city's mayor and health director announced Wednesday.

Mega-events are defined as events with over 5,000 attendees. At these larger events, both staff and attendees will need to be up to date on COVID vaccines including receiving a booster shot if eligible.

The booster requirement for event attendees goes into effect Feb. 1, 2022.

Some of the Wednesday updates to the city's existing public health order mirror the state's requirement that all health workers and workers in other high-risk settings receive a booster shot by Feb. 1, 2022.

Health order updates will also suspend a previous exemption to the city's universal masking policy that allowed some cohorts of fully vaccinated individuals to not wear masks in workspaces, gyms, and religions gatherings.

The suspension of the exemption will be in effect from Dec. 30, 2021 until Jan. 31, 2022. Participants in youth sports will also be required to wear a mask through Jan. 31, 2022.

The announcement comes as the city faces an increase in COVID cases. According to the city, the average 7-day case rate as of Dec. 21 was 398, higher than the average during the peak of the Delta variant surge.

Health experts encourage California residents to visit the state's My Turn website to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccine or booster.

