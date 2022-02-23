x
Several warming centers to open across San Joaquin County as overnight temperatures drop

With colder overnight temperatures forecasted, several warming center locations will open across San Joaquin County for the unhoused.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif — In preparation for the forecasted low overnight temperatures, several warming centers will be open across San Joaquin County for people who need a warm place to stay.

A Freeze Warning went into effect at 2 a.m. Wednesday for the area. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected for several hours overnight in the valley through Friday morning.

Thursday morning could see the coldest temperatures when lows drop to the mid 20s in the coldest areas for 6 to 8 hours.

Warming centers in San Joaquin County can be found below.

City of Stockton warming center locations:

City of Manteca warming center locations:

City of Tracy warming center locations:

City of Lodi warming center locations

