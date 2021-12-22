2 people killed after shooting in Modesto identified by police

Julian Sisk, 20, and Taurean Travis, 19, were identified as the victims who were shot and killed in Modesto on Tuesday.

MODESTO, Calif. — The two people killed in a Modesto shooting on Tuesday were identified by the Modesto Police Department.

Julian Sisk, 20, and Taurean Travis, 19, were identified as the victims who were shot and killed near the 600 block of Thrasher Avenue in South Modesto.

First responders pronounced Sisk and Travis dead at the scene.

Police have not released information regarding a suspect or what led up to the fatal shooting. They are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-342-9104.