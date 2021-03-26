A bit more snow but drying, warming ahead in California

Winds ramp up in Valley locations Friday with warmer temperatures rising through the weekend.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — March delivered another dusting of snow to some California mountains after a significantly dry winter.

A few inches of snow fell early Friday in some of the mountains of Southern California and in the Eastern Sierra. The National Weather Service says a drying and warming trend is expected throughout California during the weekend, with some temperatures climbing well above normal into the 80s.

That dry weather seen for most of the rainy season will continue well into next week for Northern California. Stronger wind will ramp up Friday for most Valley locations with breezy conditions and occasional gusts up to 30 mph.

These windy conditions will last until sunset and will create tricky driving conditions for any east-west route, along with higher pollen counts and issues for allergies.

Some branches may break with more leaf growth, but fewer impacts are expected than the wind event earlier this week.

Temperatures will rise to the mid 70s for many Valley locations and approach 50 degrees in the Sierra. Foothill communities will see breezy conditions and highs in the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will see warmer weather with less wind. Records for this time in late March are in the mid 80s. Highs for Valley locations will be in the mid to upper 70s for the entire weekend.

Monday temperatures are expected to cool with stronger winds coming back into Tuesday. The middle of next week will see temperatures rise again, but this time into the low to mid 80s and possibly the warmest weather for 2021 so far.

