Woodland police respond to three fights at Pioneer High School, investigate possible gang connection

Police say eight students were escorted off campus and released to their parents.

WOODLAND, Calif. — Woodland police are investigating three fights, two of which are believed to be gang related, that broke out at Pioneer High School Wednesday morning.

Police say two of the fights appear to be connected, but the third does not.

Woodland police officers, school employees, and resource officers were able to stop the fights. None of the students or staff were seriously injured and no weapons were involved in the incident.

Police say eight students were escorted off campus.

The Yolo County Gang Task Force and probation officers are continuing to investigate the fights and their possible gang connection.

Read More:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9