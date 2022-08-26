Nonprofit opens on-campus health center for underinsured, uninsured Delta College students

The center will offer non-emergency medical, dental and behavioral health care to Delta College students and their dependents.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at Stockton's San Joaquin Delta College now have a new option to receive non-emergency medical, dental and behavioral health care.

A ribbon was cut Friday at the college's new health center operated by Stockton nonprofit Community Medical Centers. The new center, located in the college's Locke building, aims to help uninsured and underinsured students and their dependents.

"We're very excited about this partnership," said Dr. Lisa Aguilera-Lawrenson, Delta College's president. "In order to be a successful student, we need to make sure that the whole student is served and that's really necessary for many of our students who are coming out of the pandemic, have lost their jobs, don't have access to health care -- we want to make sure that the whole student is cared for so they can be successful."

The five-year partnership between Community Medical Centers and Delta College, which led to the opening of the center, was signed by both organizations last year.

For Bianka Aguilar, a high school student who is also taking classes at Delta College, the new clinic provides an easier opportunity for her and her classmates to get help.

"The college students here at Delta College get an opportunity to have financial help and medical help as well," Aguilar said. "It's a really big thing for the school and for the community."

At the center, students and their dependents can receive immunizations, family planning and birth control resources, physical exams and athletic clearances, psychiatric treatment and care, and reproductive health care.

While the clinic accepts Medi-Cal, Medicare and some private insurance plans, officials say some services at the center will be offered for free depending on a student's household size and income.

Sliding fee discounts are also available to some students who use the center. College officials say the cost of services at the center will depend on the student's circumstances.

"It's a great opportunity for our students because they'll receive free health care for students who are underinsured and uninsured and also for their dependents," Dr. Aguilera-Lawrenson said. "It's wonderful when the community can come together and we can do something on behalf of the community as partners."

The health center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Mondays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays.

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: Update | Teen stabbed in Stockton near Cesar Chavez High School