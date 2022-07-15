CHP: Man killed in single-vehicle accident on Highway 99 near Turlock

CHP says the man was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and was ejected from his SUV.

MODESTO, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Turlock Friday morning.

According to a news release, it happened around 6:30 a.m. on Highway 99 south of Fulkerth Road.

When first responders got to the scene, they found a 2005 Chevrolet SUV west of the freeway and the driver, a 54-year-old man from Hughson, under his SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP says it appears the driver was going south when he drifted into the lane next to him and suddenly turned right before crossing back into his lane and off the freeway. The SUV flipped and the driver – who was not wearing his seatbelt – was ejected.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.