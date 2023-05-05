Stockton celebrates Cinco de Mayo with weekend of events

From a parade to a 5K run/walk, here's what you need to know about this weekend's Cinco de Mayo events in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — From a party to a parade, Stockton is poised to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a weekend full of events.

Local nonprofit El Concilio is hosting events Friday, Saturday and Sunday to mark the day Mexico defeated the French, winning the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

The festivities kick off with a party Friday and end with a festival on Sunday. All events are free and open to the public except for a registration fee to run in the race Saturday.

Kickoff Party:

Friday from 4-6 p.m.

Nena's Mexican Cuisine at 445 Weber Ave. Stockton, CA

5K run/walk:

Saturday at 8 a.m.

Check-in begins at 7 a.m.

Dean DeCarli Waterfront Plaza at 105 El Dorado St. Stockton, CA

Course runs along the Stockton Waterfront with views of Weber Point, the Waterfront Warehouse, the Children's Museum and downtown Stockton

Participants will receive T-shirts

The course is wheelchair-friendly

Registration fees: $10 for children 13-years-old and under, $30 for racers between 14 and 24-years-old, $35 for racers 25 and older

Parade:

Sunday at 11 a.m.

Weber Point at 221 Center St. Stockton, CA

Traffic in downtown Stockton will be impacted

Festival:

Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weber Point at 221 Center St. Stockton, CA

Festival will feature live music, food trucks, contests, drinks, games, a kid's zone, a car show, a mechanical bull, a career fair, a health and wellness fair, and crafts and goods

El Concilio, the valley's largest Latino-based nonprofit, hosts events to celebrate Cinco de Mayo each year. The agency was founded in 1968 as one of the nation's first civil rights institutions for migrant workers.

Today, the nonprofit helps an estimated 25,000 families each year with social services and advocacy.

