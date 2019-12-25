CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — A Christmas Eve house fire in Citrus Heights left one person dead, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

Sacramento Metro firefighters were sent to the home in the 6900 block of Brookhaven Way just before midnight. They found the body inside the house as they were combating the flames, according to the fire department.

An arson investigator said the fire began in the same room where the victim was found. The fire was accidental in nature, according to a preliminary report by the fire department. It was caused by "smoldering cigarettes" in the same room where the victim was found, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District.

The investigators also discovered that the three smoke alarms in the home were "not operable." They were undamaged in the fire.

The identity of the person will be released once their next of kin is notified, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

